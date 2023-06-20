Home » Hamish Harding, who is the billionaire aboard the missing submarine- TV Courier
Hamish Harding, who is the billionaire aboard the missing submarine- TV Courier

The man was among the passengers of the Titan submarine, lost in the Atlantic Ocean

The searches continue Titan submarine of OceanGate Expeditions lost in the Atlantic Oceanoff the American continent. The vehicle is used to take groups of tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic, which is located at a depth of 3800 meters after the shipwreck in 1912. On board there would be five people including the British billionaire Hamish Harding e l’esperto in Titanic Paul-Henri Nargeolet. A former pilot turned businessman, Harding is an avid explorer: in 2019 he was mission director and pilot of the One More Orbit mission, which established the fastest circumnavigation of the Earth by plane over both geographical poles. On March 5, 2021 Harding traveled to the deepest point of the Mariana Trench, the Challenger Deep, in a submarine setting the world record for the longest distance traveled and the longest time spent at full ocean depth. Harding went into space last year, taking part in the fifth commercial flight of Blue Origin, the space company of Jeff Bezos. (Youtube/Twitter)

June 20, 2023 – Updated June 20, 2023 , 08:33 am

