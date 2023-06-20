fcbarcelona signings | The role that Xavi thinks Darder could have at Barça

20/06/2023 and las 09:14 CEST

The coach believes that he could rotate with Pedri and Gavi and that a positive veteran like him would do very well in a young squad

The approach of the Barcelona team to the Espanyol player occurred two weeks ago

Due to his financial situation, The sports management of FC Barcelona has controlled many players who are free on June 30 and those who, due to their contractual conditions, may have an easy way out of their clubs. Y Sergi Darder He is one of them because he can leave through a transfer if before July 10 a first-class club matches his card.

With this condition, it is very logical that his signing is a good opportunity for any club with financial restrictions. That is why Barça made an approach to the footballer’s environment a couple of weeks ago to find out his situation and, if necessary, he would be willing to come to Barça.

Xavi Hernández is usually involved in the signing of players because he understands that it is an added value and a sign of confidence on the part of the possible coach. With his words he has convinced more than one to come.

And with Sergi Darder did the same. She called him to explain what role he thought he could have at Barça if he finally ended up signing. The Barça coach told him that he could help in the rotations with Pedri and Gavi in midfield because throughout the season there are many games and possible injuries, as happened last season with the canary.

He also told him that he has a very young squad and that a veteran with such a positive character like him would do very well for the group. Darder is 29 years old but he is a footballer with plenty of experience in the elite.

Outside, of course, that the current Espanyol player is talented and is a midfielder with a goal. This season he has scored six and has given four assists.

Gundogan’s priority… and Darder’s doubts

Darder’s option is contemplated in case Gündogan finally decides to renew for Manchester City and reject Barça’s proposal, which offers him a three-season contract. In the Barcelona club they are moderately optimistic with the final decision of the German midfielder although they are aware that Pep Guardiola is putting pressure on his club to try to retain him.

Concentrated with his team (today Germany plays against Colombia), Gündogan plans to decide his future at the end of the week. If he decides to come to Barcelona, ​​the Barça club will focus on working for his registration and will park plans B that he has open to reinforce his midfield with a talented player.

Besides, It must also be taken into account that Sergi Darder doubts if, if necessary, he would be able to sign for FC Barcelona because he believes that it would not sit well with Espanyol or his fans. In addition to being the team captain, the player has always stood out for having a great involvement with the blue and white club.

In any case, it seems unlikely that Espanyol can retain a player of Darder’s quality playing in the second division. Offers have come to him in abundance and we will have to wait to see his new destination. The footballer prioritizes continuing in the Spanish league.