The women’s handball team of Serbia is ready for great deeds – for placement in the World Cup!

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Profimedia/MNpress

The Serbian national team has gathered, and the goal is to go to the World Cup in Denmark, Norway and Sweden at the end of the year. In order for that to happen, the Serbian girls must beat Turkey in the matches that follow on April 7 and 12. The first duel is played on the road, and the selector Uroš Bregar introduced a novelty and did not invite only the first team to the gathering!

“I am happy that we used these two days to work with the development team. They are our future and it is necessary to follow them, to improve their tactical and technical knowledge, as well as their physical fitness.”he said.

The Serbian team, strengthened by the most experienced and best national team members, is ready for great deeds, and for that to happen, it must first achieve a good result on Friday in Turkey.

“I can’t wait to start working, but what is imperative is to qualify for the World Championship. The fact that the girls who achieved the greatest success with the Serbian national team will take part in this action (Lavko, Stoiljković and Liščević were part of the silver generation in 2013, along with Radojević and Graovac who carried the national team for the previous decade) shows how important it is for them that the girls who women’s Serbian handball remains, they get the chance to compete with the best teams of today” added the coach of Serbia.

Farewell to the national team career of the most experienced players intensifies the emotional charge before the rematch, which will be played at Banjica on April 12 at 6 p.m.

“Pressure is actually a privilege of the work we do. There will certainly be a lot of emotions, but our primary common goal, which I talked about with the girls, is for Serbia to qualify for the World Cup, and then for them to say goodbye to the national team jersey as they deserve“, he said, and then analyzed his rival:

“Experience is on our side, especially because we played against Turkey in the qualifiers and played a quality match with them, but we must not forget that Kastamonu plays in the Champions League and that the players of that club have the experience of playing the strongest matches, against the best European players. .”

Serbia will play the first match in the Turkish city of Giresun on April 7 at 5:00 p.m. local time, while the second leg is scheduled for five days later, in Belgrade, starting at 6:00 p.m.