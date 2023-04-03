More than his extremely complete stats sheet, the Greek was not challenged on his address (13 out of 17 shooting) and was able to lead his people to their 56th victory of the season (for 22 defeats). To accompany him, the Bucks were able to count on the contribution of their pivot Brook Lopez (21 points), Khris Middleton (19 points), Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis (18 units each). Milwaukee quickly took off (41-26 at the end of the first quarter) to afford a quiet evening, despite 28 points from Joël Embiid.