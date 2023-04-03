While the regular season is in its twilight period, the poster of the night between Milwaukee and Philadelphia had a scent of playoffs, even of the conference final in the East. Fortunately for the Pennsylvania team, its defeat (117-104) against that of Wisconsin is not heavy with consequences, but it allows to further validate an already known postulate: to contain Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points, 14 rebounds and 6 passes) is a puzzle.
More than his extremely complete stats sheet, the Greek was not challenged on his address (13 out of 17 shooting) and was able to lead his people to their 56th victory of the season (for 22 defeats). To accompany him, the Bucks were able to count on the contribution of their pivot Brook Lopez (21 points), Khris Middleton (19 points), Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis (18 units each). Milwaukee quickly took off (41-26 at the end of the first quarter) to afford a quiet evening, despite 28 points from Joël Embiid.
The Sixers pivot was below his standards behind the arc (1 out of 7), which suffered on his overall address, far from being catastrophic for all that (11 out of 25 shooting). If Embiid flirted with 30 points, the Sixers’ leading scorer is called Tyrese Maxey with 29 units.
The result of the game does not change the ranking. The Bucks remain, four games from the end of the regular season, leaders of the Eastern Conference (56 v. – 22 d.) while the Sixers will most likely remain on the third step of the podium (51 v. – 27 d.).