Home » Hannah Waddington Eurovision host in tight dress | Entertainment
World

Hannah Waddington Eurovision host in tight dress | Entertainment

by admin
Hannah Waddington Eurovision host in tight dress | Entertainment

Hannah Waddington is a British actress and presenter whom our viewers only met in the first semi-final!

Izvor: RTS/screenshot

Everyone knows the British singer, presenter and member of the jury of Britain’s Got Talent Alicia Dixon, but the presenter who stood next to her at the Eurovision Song Contest Hannah Waddington, viewers could see in numerous television series, theater and films “Les Miserables” and “Hocus Pocus”.

It’s Hannah Waddington, who is known for her sense of humor – she even learned to play air guitar on the first semi-final night, setting social media on fire when she stepped on stage during the second semi-final.

Dressed in a yellow, skin-tight dress that revealed her breasts and legs, Hana looked as if someone had “drawn a dress on her”.

See how she looked:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  Sampdoria-Inter, Brozovic can come back from 1'. And here comes the Lu-La again. Probable lineups

You may also like

The Bank of England raises rates to 4.5%:...

Warning from the Civil Protection in 6 Regions,...

Twitter, Wsj: Linda Yaccarino is negotiating to be...

Zora Vidović on the budget of the Republic...

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton on a yacht |...

haywire traffic – VIDEO

Debt Ceiling Negotiations Delayed McCarthy Criticizes Biden: No...

Palermo, no culprits in the Cala Levante trial:...

Weather forecast Friday, May 12, 2023 | weather...

D-Day of migrants, chaos and fear on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy