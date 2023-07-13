Hao Ping to Lead Delegation of Mainland Universities to Taiwan for Exchanges

Hao Ping, Secretary of the Party Committee of Peking University, is set to lead a delegation of 36 teachers and students from five mainland colleges and universities on a visit to Taiwan for exchanges, according to the CCTV news client. The news was confirmed on July 12, with information sourced from CCTV.

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council’s spokesperson, Chen Binhua, provided more details about the upcoming visit in response to reporters’ questions. The visit comes as a response to an invitation extended by the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation for Culture and Education.

During their stay in Taiwan from July 15 to 23, the delegation will engage in various activities such as university visits and interactions with students. They will visit renowned universities like National Taiwan University, National Chengchi University, Chinese Culture University, and Donghua University. Additionally, the group will explore different counties and cities including Taipei, Taichung, New Taipei, Hsinchu, and Hualien.

The delegation will include representatives from prominent mainland universities including Peking University, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Wuhan University, and Hunan University. This will be the first such visit by a mainland university to Taiwan in more than three years. The visit holds great significance in promoting the resumption of two-way exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The purpose of the delegation’s visit is to strengthen exchanges between mainland Chinese and Taiwanese students and enhance understanding between the two sides. The hope is that the exchange and interactions between the teachers and students from both sides will foster mutual learning and create a bright future.

The news of this visit has sparked positive anticipation, with many expressing their support and encouragement for young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to engage in more exchanges and collaborations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

