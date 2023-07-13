Promoting Native Tree Species in Urban Greening: The Path to Forest Cities

Promoting the Construction of Forest Cities and Increasing the Use of Native Tree Species and Grass Species in Urban Greening

The National Forestry and Grassland Administration is prioritizing the use of native tree species and grass species in afforestation and urban greening efforts in China. The administration recently announced that almost all of the country’s artificial forests are now using native tree species, emphasizing the importance of preserving and utilizing species that are naturally distributed in the region or have grown locally for an extended period.

Since 2021, the State Forestry and Grass Administration has approved 47 improved tree species, all of which are native to the country. To meet the demand for native tree seedlings for land afforestation, 670 indemnificatory nurseries have been established nationwide. These nurseries focus on cultivating strong seedlings of native broad-leaved tree species, shrub species, and high-quality economic forest species. The newly added seedling production capacity has reached nearly 100 million, ensuring a steady supply of native tree seedlings.

In line with promoting the construction of forest cities, the State Forestry and Grassland Administration has set a target for native tree species to comprise more than 80% of the urban greening efforts. Additionally, the administration has directed 29 provinces to issue a list of major native tree species, specifying the suitable areas and types of greening where these species should be utilized. This initiative aims to provide a solid foundation for the increased promotion and use of native tree species.

To further guide and encourage localities in cultivating native tree species, the “Reference List of Main Cultivated Precious Tree Species (2022)” has been issued. This comprehensive guide will facilitate the active cultivation of native precious tree species throughout the country.

The use of native tree species and grass species in afforestation and urban greening not only helps in preserving the biodiversity of the region but also promotes sustainable development and the creation of healthier and more environmentally-friendly cities. With the commitment of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration and the cooperation of local governments, China is taking significant steps towards the construction of forest cities and the greening of urban areas using native tree species and grass species.

