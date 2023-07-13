he is a blood donor from the province of Parma

He is a Parma blood donor first confirmed case of infection da virus West Nile (Wnv). La Province of Parma it is a province already affected by the circulation of the virus in vector animals. «Furthermore, the Provinces with demonstrated circulation of WNV in vectors and animals rise to 14, belonging to 5 Regions: Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Sicily and Sardinia» specifies the Higher Institute of Health.

The Higher Institute of Health (ISS) reports it on its website. This year, the transmission season for insect-borne diseases got off to an early start in Italy. The circulation of the West Nile virus, in fact, has been confirmed by the presence of the virus in mosquito pools and birdlife in the country as early as May 2023 – continues the ISS – Prevention measures on transfusions and transplants were consequently activated early in the affected areas. The ECDC has also recently launched an alert on invasive mosquitoes and the consequent health risks». “Although to date there have been no confirmed cases of human infection with West Nile virus contracted in April and May 2023, it is possible that the circulation of this or other insect-borne pathogens could increase in the coming weeks,” he said. the ISS.

«There have also been hydro-geological emergencies due to extreme climatic events in various Italian regions. Since 15 May 2023, a strong wave of bad weather has been affecting many provinces of the Emilia-Romagna region in particular, where there have been floods and landslides (data from the Civil Protection Department). Floods, floods and deluges are associated with increased risk of some infectious diseasesincluding arbovirosis transmitted by mosquitoes, such as the West Nile virus, endemic in Italy, and the dengue and chikungunya viruses, which have given rise to sporadic outbreaks in our country.