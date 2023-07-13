Home » Exploring the Outdoors in Style: The Moncler x Salehe Bembury Joint Series Redefines Luxury Outdoor Apparel
Exploring the Outdoors in Style: The Moncler x Salehe Bembury Joint Series Redefines Luxury Outdoor Apparel

Exploring the Outdoors in Style: The Moncler x Salehe Bembury Joint Series Redefines Luxury Outdoor Apparel

Moncler Collaborates with Salehe Bembury for New Outdoor Series

Moncler, the luxury clothing brand known for its outdoor spirit, has teamed up with renowned designer Salehe Bembury for a new joint series. This collaboration aims to bring together the diverse creative world and redefine outdoor fashion with a humanistic touch.

The collection, named “Moncler ēquipements,” draws inspiration from Moncler’s mountaineering series from the late 1950s. Salehe Bembury’s unique creative language breathes new life into the brand’s original design principles. Embodying the passion for the wilderness, the co-branded series features a color palette inspired by nature, including blazing orange, sunset coral, moss green, and soft brown.

For the first time, Salehe Bembury dips his toes into the field of outdoor equipment, inviting diverse communities to explore the whims of nature. The functional single products in this collection, infused with Moncler’s technical expertise, offer authentic and pure designs. From collarless down jackets with handy pockets to GORE-TEX INFINIUM™ parkas and teddy fleece sweatshirts paired with leggings, each piece perfectly blends fashion and functionality.

Alongside the clothing line, Moncler and Salehe Bembury present a range of new shoes. The iconic Trailgrip series sneakers have been reimagined to cater to outdoor adventurers and enthusiasts. The Trailgrip Grain shoes feature quilted thumbprints in a natural color palette of green, orange, and soft taupe.

To capture the essence of this collaborative series, Moncler and Salehe Bembury enlisted the talents of photographer Hala Matar and videographer Lauren Kim. The campaign showcases travelers wearing the collection as they hike through California-inspired forest trails. The images and video transform the elements of wind, rain, sunshine, and footsteps into a harmonious symphony, highlighting the connection between style, music, and the great outdoors.

The Moncler x Salehe Bembury joint series will be available at Moncler’s designated stores and official website starting from July 13th. Outdoor enthusiasts and fashion enthusiasts alike should keep an eye out for this remarkable collaboration that breathes new life into luxury outdoor clothing.

