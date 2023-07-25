Harry tries to make peace, but William and Kate do not accept the truce

No peace between Harry and William. Prince Harry “cannot return to London” and his offer of a truce would have been rejected by William and Kate as the prince had “caused so much damage to the family”. This is reported by a real expert. A source inside the Royal Family said Harry had tried to end the feud, and even phoned William who was “stunned”. Harry admitted to having phoned William to make peace and told his brother that he and Meghan would be willing to return to London, “where they would serve King Charles,” added the source. But the request was allegedly denied.

The source inside the royal family thinks it is unlikely that the two (especially Meghan) will return: «I don’t think Harry can return – he has caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he returns, he could damage them even more. I think Meghan would have been horrified by Harry’s suggestion. She is not close to William and Kate and, in my opinion, London was just a stepping stone for her. I suppose the last thing you would like to do is go back to England to live in a cramped little flat in Kensington Palace.’ Harry would have admitted that he had phoned William to make peace and would have told his brother that he and Meghan would be willing to return to London, “where they would serve King Charles”.

Meanwhile, despite the rumors of the crisis, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are about to move house, according to the tabloid New York Post, to be closer to Los Angeles, moving from Montecito to the beaches of Malibu.

The pair were reportedly spotted touring villas in the seaside city ahead of a move and even a possible Hollywood return for Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived in the United States since 2020, when they decided to leave the royal family and the United Kingdom to move into a $ 14 million residence in Montecito where many scenes of their Netflix series were also filmed.

However, the couple continues to be talked about: a few days ago the news, released by the British tabloids, that Harry and Meghan would have tried to “snag” a ride from Joe Biden on Air Force One returning from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September. Pass that was refused by the American president not only for security reasons but also because it would have created a diplomatic incident with King Charles III.

