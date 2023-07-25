Home » Umana joins the Rome Expo 2030 Foundation
Business

Umana joins the Rome Expo 2030 Foundation

by admin
Umana joins the Rome Expo 2030 Foundation

Listen to the audio version of the article

The human resource management service company Umana officially joins the Rome Expo 2030 Foundation as a Partner. Founded by Unindustria, CNA Rome, Coldiretti Rome, Confcommercio Rome, Federlazio, Ance Rome-ACER and Confesercenti, the Rome Expo 2030 Foundation aims to support Rome’s candidacy with a project shared by the entire entrepreneurial system of the City.
«The decision to join the Rome Expo 2030 Foundation – explains Maria Raffaella Caprioglio, president of Umana – was a natural choice for Umana, which sees the Expo as an extraordinary opportunity for growth and development of the country system and of Rome in particular. A project that marries the commitment to sustainable development, innovation and enhancement of human resources and which would allow us to show our excellence, cultural richness and innovative solutions in the field of the environment and urban development that we are capable of to an international public. We believe that the basis of Expo 2030 is the sharing of knowledge, experience and best practices and we are proud to support the numerous initiatives underway to encourage the development of long-term projects that leave a positive imprint on the community and tangible benefits not only for Rome, but for the whole of Italy”.
The city that will host the 2030 universal exposition will be chosen through the secret ballot of 171 countries. The Bureau International des Expositions will announce the name of the winner on November 28, 2023 in Paris.

See also  Tobacco, soon a supply chain table also on the tax side

You may also like

Sentou: 29-year-old founds pubic hair startup – Business...

Poste Italiane, record results: the share leaps by...

Chinese Political Bureau Analyzes Economic Situation and Deploys...

Thales wants to take over US cyber security...

Bridging the Digital Divide: LinkNYC and Girl DigitalME...

Expert: Why Swiss trains are more punctual than...

A shower of certificates with protected capital

Worldcoin Launches Controversial Cryptocurrency Project: Scanning Eyeballs for...

Almawave, partnership with WeVee for sustainable mobility

Elon Musk’s new X logo doesn’t look all...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy