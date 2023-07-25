Home » Catholic University, proclaimed the first doctors in Pharmacy – Health
Health

Catholic University, proclaimed the first doctors in Pharmacy – Health

by admin
Catholic University, proclaimed the first doctors in Pharmacy – Health

Five years after the activation of the single-cycle master’s course within the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, the first nine Pharmacy graduates among the 224 students in progress were proclaimed at the Catholic University.


“Today is an important day: proclaiming the graduates of this academic course for the first time means closing a path that has trained and will continue to train the pharmacists of the future, the new professional figures engaged above all in the so-called ‘pharmacy of services’, the cornerstone of the wider territorial healthcare”, said the dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, Antonio Gasbarrini.


“I am particularly proud to be able to participate today in the graduation ceremony of the first graduates in Pharmacy at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart”, added the Undersecretary for Health, Marcello Gemmato. “Their role is increasingly evolving and increasingly crucial within the overall reorganization of healthcare. Pharmacists and pharmacies can in fact be an important link between central and peripheral healthcare”.


The degree course, activated in the 2018/19 academic year, has three profiles within the study plan: Management and marketing, Medical-diagnostic devices and Care and well-being pathways. It offers activities related to laboratory diagnostics but also provides hospital internships. “The future of our students is particularly oriented towards the pharmacy understood as a health facility in the area, not forgetting a fundamental aspect, namely that the university is teaching and research”, said the president of the president of the degree course, Andrea Urbani.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

You may also like

Understanding Hallux Valgus: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

Image-guided radiation treatments for prostate cancer. « Medicine...

The Impact of Depression: Not Just “Being Sad”

Food enemies of good rest: the study confirms...

this is how the molecule enters the nucleus

The Benefits of Homemade Lemonade: Why You Should...

Gimbe, ’14 regions promoted in essential care, North-South...

Ferrari L. of Ferrari Pietro Srl / Ministry...

Mobile phone and sun: shocking combination for eye...

Offers Apple Unieuro VS Euronics! Which are the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy