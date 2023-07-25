Catholic University, proclaimed the first doctors in Pharmacy – Health

Five years after the activation of the single-cycle master’s course within the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, the first nine Pharmacy graduates among the 224 students in progress were proclaimed at the Catholic University.





“Today is an important day: proclaiming the graduates of this academic course for the first time means closing a path that has trained and will continue to train the pharmacists of the future, the new professional figures engaged above all in the so-called ‘pharmacy of services’, the cornerstone of the wider territorial healthcare”, said the dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, Antonio Gasbarrini.





“I am particularly proud to be able to participate today in the graduation ceremony of the first graduates in Pharmacy at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart”, added the Undersecretary for Health, Marcello Gemmato. “Their role is increasingly evolving and increasingly crucial within the overall reorganization of healthcare. Pharmacists and pharmacies can in fact be an important link between central and peripheral healthcare”.





The degree course, activated in the 2018/19 academic year, has three profiles within the study plan: Management and marketing, Medical-diagnostic devices and Care and well-being pathways. It offers activities related to laboratory diagnostics but also provides hospital internships. “The future of our students is particularly oriented towards the pharmacy understood as a health facility in the area, not forgetting a fundamental aspect, namely that the university is teaching and research”, said the president of the president of the degree course, Andrea Urbani.



