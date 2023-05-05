Home » Moncler beyond expectations, revenue boom (+23%). Skyrocketing purchases in Asia
Business

Moncler beyond expectations, revenue boom (+23%). Skyrocketing purchases in Asia

by admin
Moncler beyond expectations, revenue boom (+23%). Skyrocketing purchases in Asia

Moncler, boom in revenues. Result beyond expectations

Il Moncler group closes the first quarter of 2023 with consolidated revenues of €726.4 million, up +23% at current and constant exchange rates, compared to the €589.9 million recorded in the first three months of 2022.

As for the brand Monclerrevenues amounted to €604.8 million, up +28% at current and constant exchange rates compared to the first three months of 2022. Strong double-digit growth in the direct-to-consumer channel, up +34% at current exchange rates current and constant, in sequential acceleration compared to the previous quarter.

Excellent performance in Asia (+32% at current and constant exchange rates), driven by Chinese demand after the lifting of restrictions related to the pandemic, but also by very good growth recorded in Japan and Korea. Very solid growth also in EMEA (+29% at current and constant exchange rates), driven by both a strong local question both from tourist shopping.

The Americas recorded +9% at current and constant exchange rates, a sequential acceleration from the previous quarter, despite the significant flow of American tourists who bought from outside the region.

As for the brand Stone Islandrevenues amounted to €121.6 million, up +5% at constant exchange rates (+4% at current exchange rates) compared to €116.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Strong double-digit growth in the direct-to channel -consumer (+40% at current and constant exchange rates), led mainly by EMEA.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  From Vontobel new Memory Cash Collect certificates with initial Maxi Coupon between 10% and 20%

You may also like

Piazza Affari opens on the rise. Wall Street...

Dax higher at start after strong Apple numbers

Hands on half of public spending: because the...

Private leasing under 100 euros: The 3 cheapest...

Fynn Kliemann: The influencer has new plans

Scudetto Napoli, at the Maradona stadium the chorus...

Banking stocks lead the big financial sector to...

Inflation in Switzerland – Inflation continues to fall...

Asian stock exchanges contrasted, Tokyo still closed. Focus...

The best stocks, bonds and funds for private...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy