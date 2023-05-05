Moncler beyond expectations, revenue boom (+23%). Skyrocketing purchases in Asia

Moncler, boom in revenues. Result beyond expectations

Il Moncler group closes the first quarter of 2023 with consolidated revenues of €726.4 million, up +23% at current and constant exchange rates, compared to the €589.9 million recorded in the first three months of 2022.

As for the brand Monclerrevenues amounted to €604.8 million, up +28% at current and constant exchange rates compared to the first three months of 2022. Strong double-digit growth in the direct-to-consumer channel, up +34% at current exchange rates current and constant, in sequential acceleration compared to the previous quarter.

Excellent performance in Asia (+32% at current and constant exchange rates), driven by Chinese demand after the lifting of restrictions related to the pandemic, but also by very good growth recorded in Japan and Korea. Very solid growth also in EMEA (+29% at current and constant exchange rates), driven by both a strong local question both from tourist shopping.

The Americas recorded +9% at current and constant exchange rates, a sequential acceleration from the previous quarter, despite the significant flow of American tourists who bought from outside the region.

As for the brand Stone Islandrevenues amounted to €121.6 million, up +5% at constant exchange rates (+4% at current exchange rates) compared to €116.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Strong double-digit growth in the direct-to channel -consumer (+40% at current and constant exchange rates), led mainly by EMEA.

