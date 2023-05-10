Home » Hasbulla in prison: here is the video of the arrest of the well-known social figure
The web star was arrested in recent days in Dagestan for too reckless wedding celebrations

It made a lot of noise, especially on social media, the arrest in recent days of the well-known influencer Hasbulla. The web star remained in prison for a few hours before being placed under house arrest. In recent days, together with some of his friends and part of his entourage, they have decided well to block traffic in Daghstain in the Russian Federation.

Hence the arrest, complete with video published on Telegram by the Minister of the Interior: “The way bachelor parties are celebrated in Dagestan is famous. In the absence of other forms of entertainment, this primitive option remains extremely popular. They block roads, squelch tires, crash cars into each other. All of which have nothing to do with wedding celebrations”

The same Hasbulla later apologized on social media for the incident. The web star was not driving, but she was still there with her friends for the making of some videos. Videos that, of course, will not be published after what happened. However, Hasbulla has returned to freedom and can go back to posting on social media.

