It didn’t take long. Since Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, he has faced boycotts from celebrities, lawmakers and advertisers worried about how the social network will change under his leadership, despite many conservatives’ disapproval of Twitter. Happy with this.

Senator Amy Klobuchar expressed deep concern. Asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” last Sunday if she trusted Musk, who now runs Twitter, she replied: “No, I’m not. Do not believe.”

The Minnesota Democrat wants to increase content censorship and reduce immunity for social networks that amplify hate speech.

Referring to the man who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband this week, she said, “He’s making anti-Semitic posts, he’s making violent memes, and all these election denials, support for special Trump, MAGA group remarks[特朗普竞选口号“让美国再次伟大”（Make America Great Again，简称MAGA）]That’s what we’re going to solve…I just don’t think people should be making money by spreading these lies. “

She noted that TV networks must screen for false information before running ads, but there is no similar requirement for companies like Twitter.

“We have to change the requirements for these companies,” she said. “They’re making money off of us. They’re using this violence to make money.”

‘Scary swearing’ tweets

Meanwhile, NBA star LeBron James tweeted yesterday that this “horrible swearing” use of the N-word since Musk took over Twitter surged, adding that he expects Musk “and his team to take this very seriously.”

I don’t know Elon Musk and honestly I don’t care who owns Twitter at all. But what I’m saying is, if it’s true, I hope he and his team take this seriously, because it’s horrible swearing. So many damn incompetent people saying hate speech is free speech.

Previously, the Network Contagion Research institute, a social media research firm, reported a 500% spike in the use of “niggers” on Twitter in the 12 hours after Musk took power.

There is evidence that outlaws are trying to test the limits of @Twitter. Some posts on 4chan encouraged users to amplify derogatory slurs.

According to data from Dataminr, which also analyzes social media, there has also been a surge in anti-Semitic memes, as has the term “plandemic” — short for a conspiracy theory that refers to elites, according to Bloomberg. Use the outbreak to gain more power and profit from vaccines.

In response to James’ complaint, Musk shared a tweet from a Twitter employee that read: “Almost all of these accounts are fake accounts. We have taken action to ban users who participated in this malicious activity and will We continue to work hard to address this issue and make the Twitter platform safer and more popular.”

But some powerful Hollywood figures have decided to leave Twitter. Yesterday, Shonda Rhimes, the writer, producer and writer on hit shows like Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy, tweeted that she was leaving The platform, her tweet was simple: “No matter what Elon’s plans, I’m not staying here. Goodbye.”

“This Is Us” executive producer Ken Olin tweeted on Friday: “I’m leaving the platform.”

‘Free speech absolutists’

Of course, many conservatives and lawmakers are happy to see that Democratic lawmakers and Hollywood elites are unhappy with Musk’s takeover of Twitter, who have long felt, like Musk himself, that the social network’s moderation is too strict and repressive.

“Free speech. Liberals in tears,” Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan tweeted Friday. Jordan was a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, whose account was banned by Twitter’s previous leadership, and Musk may welcome him back.

Trump himself wrote on his own social platform, Truth social (Twitter’s competitor): “I am very happy that the current power of Twitter is very sane, no longer by the radical left lunatics and fanatics who hate our country. operate.”

Meanwhile, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas told Fox News on Friday: “I think Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is one of the most significant developments in free speech in modern times. one.”

On Saturday, podcast host Joe Rogan praised Musk — a self-described “absolutist of free speech” — as Musk wants to restore a “reasonable exchange of ideas” on the platform.

“I think there’s a real problem with what we’re saying on Twitter,” he added. “What some people want to do is silence those who hold the opposite view and then get positive feedback from everyone who agrees with you.”

When the Twitter takeover drama began this spring, Musk tweeted: “When I say ‘free speech,’ I only mean speech that complies with the law. I oppose censorship that goes far beyond the law. If People want to restrict freedom of speech, they will ask the government to pass relevant laws. So censorship that goes beyond the law is against the will of the people.”

“To be very clear, we have not made any changes to Twitter’s content moderation policy,” Musk tweeted on Friday, adding, “Twitter will assemble a broad and diverse set of content. Moderation committee. No major content decisions and no account reinstatements will occur until this committee meets.”

A day earlier, he hurriedly assured advertisers on Twitter that the platform would not become “a hell where people can do whatever they want.”

But not everyone was convinced by his claims.

General Motors said it would suspend advertising on Twitter, adding, “We are engaging with Twitter to understand where the platform is headed under our new owners.”

