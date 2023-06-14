«He arrived with a 300,000 euro supercar»

Paula DiBenedetto has a new love. The couple was paparazzi in a club in Milan while they dance and kiss. The showgirl’s new flame is an Inter footballer. After the singers Rkomi e Federico Rossithe flirtation with the 23-year-old defender starts Raul Bellanova. The two were immortalized in an affectionate moment, but have not yet confirmed or denied the love affair.

To launch the scoop is Fabrizio Corona who exclusively publishes the video of the two in intimate and affectionate moments.

“Our exclusive scoop! The footballer Raoul Bellanova caught with Paola Di Benedetto. The “couple” of the summer! It’s already laughable. Yesterday at the Yacoot in Milan, the show girl who boasts famous boyfriends in her palmarès. We’ve seen her in the past with Rkomi. Then the rumors with Berrettini. Then, fresh from the Champions League final, author of the cross for Gosens which represented the missed opportunity, here is Raoul Bellanova, from Inter. – continued Corona – In these photos and videos we see them making out and kissing, all obtained exclusively for our channel. The Inter full-back arrived with a €300,000 Lamborghini to inflate his self-esteem. I told you at the beginning and I repeat it at the end, wishing you all the best for your new love,” concludes the former paparazzo.

