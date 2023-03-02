Home World He falls from the roof in Misilmeri while antenna system, died 43 years old after days of agony
World

by admin
Giovanni Sanci, a 43-year-old worker who fell from a roof while repairing an antenna in Misilmeri in the province of Palermo, died at the Trauma Center of Villa Sofia where he had been hospitalized for about a week. The Carabinieri…

