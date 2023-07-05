He puts on his bulletproof vest and opens fire on the streets of Philadelphia: 4 dead, two children injured

And of four dead e four injuredof which two children aged 2 and 13the tragic outcome of the last one shooting occurred in United States. In the night between 3 and 4 July a 40enne equipped with a bulletproof vest and armed with a Ar-15 type rifle and a gun opened fire in different areas of the city Philadelphia, Pennsylvaniabefore being stopped by police. Several ammunition clips were found in the compartment of his car.

As reported by the Cnnwould have been stop another person too that he would have responded to the shooting with more shots. The victims were between 20 and 59 years old and would have had no connection with the man, according to what is learned from the first reconstructions of local police sources. The conditions of the two minors involved are currently stable.

The dead men ranged in age from 20 to 59. The two hospitalized victims are boys, ages 2 and 13. They are in stable condition, Outlaw said. There didn’t appear to be a connection between the shooter and the victims. — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) July 4, 2023

It was shared on Twitter by a local news account a video taken by some surveillance cameras that show the man, armed and in war gear, as he walks along the sidewalk in the neighborhood of Kingsessing and starts shooting.

In the United States, according to data from the Gun Violence Archiveevery year they are at least 340 the firearm massacres.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

