SKYMARATHON TRAIL JULY 4 | Sportdimontagna.com

Skymarathon Trail 4th of July, last hours to register. Wednesday at 13:00 will be the deadline to grab a personalized bib. Those who are undecided at the last minute will be able to race on Sunday, but added at the end of the starting list. To give their support they will have to contact the organizing committee, send their data, certificate, Fisky card and then they will be added by Evodata.

Among the over 150 sky runners of the marathon test (42km with 2700 md+) the favors of the predictions are equally divided between Luca Del Pero from Brianza, recent bronze at the Innsbruck World Championships, William Boffelli from Bergamo, great protagonist here in 2019 and the Argentinian Sergio Gustavo Pereyra, a long distance player who could well figure on the Camuno track. However, the race is far from obvious given the presence of exceptional outsiders such as the young talents Andrea Rota and Mattia Tanara.

A real challenge also for women with Daniela Rota, Giulia Saggin, Chiara Giovando, Roberta Jacquin and Elisa Pallini called to compete for podium placements.

The Camuno event powered by Crazy also offers interesting challenges in the half marathon test (21km with 1500 m d+) where several young talents and expert athletes are registered, determined not to give up the scepter.

When we talk about the 4th of July Trail Skymarathon, we cannot fail to think of its legendary records. The men’s one, signed by Mario Poletti and dated 2003 is certainly difficult, but not impossible. Hard, very hard is also the personal best in pink; a record set by Emanuela Brizio in 2005 (5h10’53”).

PLAN:

Saturday 01 July 2023

14:00/18:00 Meeting point at the Santìcolo tensile structure (finish area) to confirm registration and delivery of race materials.

18:30 Briefing between Organizers, Athletes, Press, TV and other Media under the tensile structure.

Sunday 02 July 2023

06:15 Meeting in Piazza Giovanni Venturini (Town Hall of Córteno Golgi), bag delivery of personal effects for transport to Santìcolo and control of race materials.

06:45am Start of the women’s category races at the same time.

07:00 Start of the men’s category races at the same time

08:45 Expected arrival before half marathon athlete in Santìcolo.

09:30 Departure Mini SkyMarathon, for the little ones (0-15 years)

11:10 Closing time gate Cima Sèllero, 11:10 Expected arrival of the first marathon athlete in Santìcolo. give her

12:30 Lunch at a tensile structure in the finish area.

14:30 Award ceremony in the tensile structure in the finish area.

15:30 Maximum time at the finish line to re-enter the official rankings.

16:00 Holy Mass in the church of San Giacomo, adjacent to the finish line.

For more information and registration: www.skymarathon.it

