Head of Fidel Castro’s Bodyguard Dies at 86: A Tribute to Reserve Brigadier General José Castro Delgado

Reserve Brigadier General José Castro Delgado, the former head of Fidel Castro’s bodyguard, has passed away at the age of 86 in Habana. The news was confirmed by the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) in a statement released by state agency Prensa Latina. The cause of his death was not specified.

Castro Delgado dedicated 49 years of his life to serving in the MININT, showing unwavering loyalty and commitment to the Cuban revolution and the Communist Party, as highlighted by the state agency. Born into a peasant family in Manicaragua, Villa Clara, Castro Delgado began his fight against the Fulgencio Batista dictatorship at a young age.

Throughout his career, the former head of the late dictator’s bodyguard was honored with various decorations, including Medals for the Clandestine Struggle, Fight Against Bandits, “Olo Pantoja,” and “Eliseo Reyes,” both of the first class. He was also recognized with several prestigious awards and had commemorative stamps dedicated to him.

Honoring the family’s wishes, Castro Delgado’s body has been cremated. Further details about the funeral or any memorial events have not been announced.

