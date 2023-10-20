US Soldier Charged with Desertion and Possession of Child Abuse Images After Fleeing to North Korea

US Soldier Charged with Desertion and Possession of Child Abuse Images

American soldier Travis King, who crossed illegally into North Korea last July, has been charged with desertion and possession of child abuse images, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post. The US Army accused King of violating the military’s legal code by committing crimes such as desertion, assault, disobedience to a superior officer, insubordinate conduct, making false statements, and attempting to solicit sexual photographs of a minor.

King, 23 years old, was deported from North Korea in September and is now in US custody. He had entered North Korean territory without permission while taking advantage of a tourist visit to the border between the two Koreas. Prior to his escape, King had spent 48 days in a South Korean penitentiary for failing to pay a fine imposed for an incident with the police in Seoul.

The White House confirmed King’s deportation and subsequent custody in the United States. However, his mother, Claudine Gates, is pleading for her son to be presumed innocent. Gates expressed concern about her son’s mental health and stated that she believes something happened to him during his deployment.

During his time in North Korea, King confessed to entering the country illegally due to resentments against mistreatment and racial discrimination within the US military, according to the regime’s propaganda agency KCNA. It took a month for Pyongyang to publicly confirm his arrest, and the United States faced difficulties in contacting the North Korean dictatorship due to the lack of diplomatic relations.

The charging documents also allege that King left his barracks without permission in the fall of 2022 and violated alcohol consumption rules. He allegedly kicked a sergeant in the head during an incident in October 2022 and attempted to solicit lewd photographs of a minor through Snapchat.

The case highlights the complex and sensitive nature of cross-border incidents and raises questions about military discipline and the mental well-being of soldiers on active duty. As the legal process unfolds, King’s future remains uncertain, and the charges against him will be thoroughly examined by the US justice system.

For now, Travis King’s case serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by military personnel in maintaining their mental health and adhering to strict codes of conduct while stationed abroad.

