Home World Headquarters reporter interview丨EU experts: Sanctions against Russia do more harm than good and cannot be sustained_Hangzhou Net
World

Headquarters reporter interview丨EU experts: Sanctions against Russia do more harm than good and cannot be sustained_Hangzhou Net

by admin
Headquarters reporter interview丨EU experts: Sanctions against Russia do more harm than good and cannot be sustained_Hangzhou Net

Headquarters reporter interview丨EU experts: Sanctions against Russia do more harm than good

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-26 13:28

On the evening of the 24th local time, after a long discussion, EU member states finally approved the tenth round of sanctions against Russia. Leonardo Panetta, an expert on EU issues and an Italian media personality, said in an exclusive interview with a reporter from China Central Radio and Television that the EU’s sanctions against Russia do more harm than good and are unsustainable. The EU must reflect on its response to the Ukraine crisis in the past year and find a truly effective solution to the crisis.

Leonardo Panetta, an expert on EU issues: Not only EU sanctions, but if you study the history of sanctions, there are many books on this topic, and you will find that the effectiveness of sanctions is questionable, so I don’t think sanctions are best tool. Today, the EU proposes to introduce new sanctions every two months, but I don’t think this will have the desired effect of the EU. We are already paying the price for sanctions, and the price of this strategy is paid by European citizens, and I think the Ukrainian side also knows that this is not sustainable.

See also  Revenge of Moscow: missiles on the dam in the city of Zelensky

You may also like

Cape Verde advanced to the World Cup Walter...

The Ohio derailment is becoming a political controversy

Meningitis, 17 year old in intensive care, 60...

Ukraine, reporters Bosco and Sceresini return to Italy:...

Two young men died in a collision between...

Xiaomi 13 Pro Review – Andrea Galeazzi

pokerissimo of Misilmeri on Resuttana San Lorenzo, Marineo...

Manchester protest demands, “Pret A Manger, don’t serve...

Udinese-Spezia / Ehizibue speaks: “Today, only the three...

Keeping a cat costs almost 20,000 euros for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy