Headquarters reporter interview丨EU experts: Sanctions against Russia do more harm than good

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-26 13:28

On the evening of the 24th local time, after a long discussion, EU member states finally approved the tenth round of sanctions against Russia. Leonardo Panetta, an expert on EU issues and an Italian media personality, said in an exclusive interview with a reporter from China Central Radio and Television that the EU’s sanctions against Russia do more harm than good and are unsustainable. The EU must reflect on its response to the Ukraine crisis in the past year and find a truly effective solution to the crisis.

Leonardo Panetta, an expert on EU issues: Not only EU sanctions, but if you study the history of sanctions, there are many books on this topic, and you will find that the effectiveness of sanctions is questionable, so I don’t think sanctions are best tool. Today, the EU proposes to introduce new sanctions every two months, but I don’t think this will have the desired effect of the EU. We are already paying the price for sanctions, and the price of this strategy is paid by European citizens, and I think the Ukrainian side also knows that this is not sustainable.