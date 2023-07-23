Hearse on the field in England | Sport

A startling scene at a football match in England.

Izvor: Twitter/ nufc_fog

Masked people drove hearse in the middle of the field and they were spinning around with them during the match between the English lower league teams Dunston and Gateshead. The driver sped in front of the shocked spectators and eventually left the car in the middle of the field, after which two people with ski masks got out of the hearse and got into another car, which left the field.

Those present watched what was happening and were speechless, although there were also those who were so amazed that they could only curse. “Not long after the referee played half-time, I heard a commotion from the other side of the stand and I immediately thought that something serious had happened. Then I saw a hearse going to the middle of the field and turning there under manual control. That car was followed by another one, gray in color, from which the players were being thrown out. It is fortunate that no one was innocent. The part of the field they entered is the one where the players often warm up during the half-time, but fortunately, as far as I know, no one was injured there.” said one anonymous viewer to “The Independent”.



See description

SHOCK – HEARSAY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE FOOTBALL FIELD! The police issued an urgent statement: DO NOT SHARE these recordings!

Hide description

Source: Twitter/Scott12ColinBr. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: Twitter/Scott12ColinBr. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: Twitter/Scott12ColinBr. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Twitter/Scott12ColinBr. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: Twitter/Scott12ColinBr. picture: 5 5 / 5

The police immediately launched an investigation and announced that those involved in this case will face the most serious consequences. The police said that in the early stages of the investigation, it is believed that the people who participated in this incident knew each other and that there was no wider danger to the public. Also, the authorities appealed to the public not to share the videos, but to help the investigation. “Anyone who has information or a video of what happened should contact the police or report what they have to the police officers in their vicinity,” the statement said.

Because of that incident, the game was not continued, announced Gejšted, normally from the fifth league, who only six days earlier played on his field against the powerful Newcastle. The Champions League participant defeated the lower league team 3:2 in front of 7,200 spectators.

