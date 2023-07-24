Heat emergency, Catania without water and electricity in many areas

The electric cables of Catania cannot withstand the over 50 degrees of the scorching asphalt, which is almost completely devoid of electricity. But that’s not all: the lack of electricity has also sent the water supply into a tailspin. The water pumps stand still due to the constant hiccups of the current. Given the seriousness of the situation, the Minister for Civil Protection Nello Musumeci has convened a meeting in the prefecture at 9.30 in the capital of Etna which will be attended by, in addition to the prefect Librizzi and the mayor Enrico Trantino, the head of the national civil protection department Fabrizio Curcio, the regional one Salvo Cocina, the military leaders, representatives of Enel Distribuzione and Sidra. “The problem must be resolved as soon as possible, which complicates the already difficult situation due to the high temperature that is gripping the city with over 45 degrees: we will see what will be possible to do. I decided to immediately accept the appeal addressed to me by the mayor, in agreement with the prefect and the Region”, said Minister Musumeci.

Today at 1 pm Motta Sant’Anastasia was the municipality on the outskirts of the city that set the record with 47 degrees. All the Sidra production plants (a company 100% owned by the Municipality that manages the water network in the Etna capital and in some towns in the hinterland) and other suppliers have stopped due to an interruption in the electricity supply.

“The city – explains Sidra in a note – at the moment is essentially almost entirely without water. As communicated by the Production Area, it is not possible to make forecasts on the recovery times of the water service as these depend on the recovery times of the electricity service by E-Distribuzione”.

A task force made up of more than 420 technicians is at work to deal with the consequences of the blackouts. The mayor of Catania Enrico Trantino has ordered Enel the renovation of the damaged power lines: “We have again injured Enel Distribution to accelerate the interventions to restore electricity throughout the city. We have drawn up an order to prevent the effects of heat waves to support the most fragile subjects – he said -. of volunteering and civil protection volunteers and the supply of first assistance of meals and drinks “. (WEATHER, STILL VERY HOT – FORECASTS)

