Heat, mosquitoes, viruses, ticks the 4 problems of the Italian summer now in July (the reasons but also the many remedies)

What are the remedies to deal with the heat, mosquitoes, viruses, ticks in this Italian summer now in July? Due to the extreme heat of this Italian summer, with the very high temperatures that are being recorded in this month of July, mosquitoes, ticks, viruses but also many other problems related to the heat proliferate.

What are the possible remedies to face the heat of this summer?

The fall of this July had been announced but not so intense: too much heat is the cause of numerous health problems and heat strokes are always very frequent, both small and large and at risk are above all elderly and frail people. But to defend yourself from this intense heat, you can resort to various solutions, starting with drinking. It is advisable to drink water, lots of water, mineral salt supplements, eat lots of fruit and, in general, light and fresh foods that are easy to digest and not heavy.

It is also possible to handle the work in a particular way in very hot weather and especially if certain temperatures are exceeded. In fact, the employer must always guarantee its employees suitable and appropriate working conditions, whether the work is carried out inside offices or the work performance takes place outside.

This means, for example, that inside an office there must be air conditioning to be maintained in compliance with the maximum winter and minimum temperature limits in summer, while for work outdoors, the heavier physical work, for example in the construction sector, it must always be scheduled in the cooler hours, but also increase the number of recovery breaks in comfortable areas.

Furthermore, in cases of great heat, breaks at work can be lengthened even if, by law, there is no rule that provides for longer or greater breaks and it is at the discretion of each employer and company to decide to lengthen the break, so as it is at the discretion of the employer to decide on any longer rest shifts at work in very hot weather.

Provided they meet specific conditions, where possible, workers can too work in smart workingsubject to agreement with the employer, in cooler places, such as seaside or mountain resorts.

Mosquitoes and ticks the risks of this summer and remedies to eliminate them

Mosquitoes and ticks are one of the biggest nuisances of the summer. In most cases, the risk you run from a mosquito bite is a very strong annoyance, accompanied by itching, burning in the affected area of ​​the body and in some cases very large wheals or fever may occur. In the case of skin problems, just apply an ammonia-based stick or natural products, such as aloe, bicarbonate that can be mixed with vinegar or honey, or just honey.

In the most serious cases, the risks that one runs from mosquito bites (if infected) or tick bites are that of contracting more or less serious diseasesfrom simple fever to encephalitis, to Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), Mediterranean buttonous fever.

Even in the case of a tick bite, the skin of the stung area swells, turns red and itches. The symptoms of a tick bite can be, in addition to the red area around the bite, also a general malaise that manifests itself in weakness, headache, fever, muscle pain.

To avoid the annoyance that mosquitoes and ticks cause in this hot Italian summer, the best solution is to prevent bites and their proliferation.

To defend yourself from mosquitoes and ticks you can use both natural methods, chemical pesticides and insecticides, and innovative systems. Among the possible natural methods to eliminate mosquitoes and ticks there are first of all specific plants and flowers that allow you to keep annoying insects away from the house and garden and which are for example:

lemongrass; basil; mint; rosemary; lavender; calendula; catnip; lantana, a plant that adapts well both outside and inside the house; monarda; geraniums; catambra; agerato. To defend yourself from mosquitoes and ticks you can use quick chemical systems, considering that there are several insecticides and pesticides on the market, all very useful, which quickly solve the problem of the presence of insects but you have to use them correctly to avoid damage to the health considering that it is always about chemicals.

And then there are innovative systems that manage to keep mosquitoes away, such as ultrasonic repellents against mosquitoes and other insects.

To avoid mosquito or tick bites, the advice is to use specific repellent products, preferring products based on icaridin or DEET, and reapply the product several times during the day, especially if it’s hot and sweaty, and choose suitable clothing.

In fact, choosing the right clothing protects against mosquito bites and tick bites, and in this hot summer the advice is to wear long, opaque clothes (e.g. long sleeves and trousers) and light fabrics, such as cotton, linen, etc. , especially on hot, humid days and evenings.

What are the viruses that make us sick even in the summer with the heat and what to do

If you think that you don’t get sick in the summer and you can’t get fever and flu, you are very wrong. There are several viruses that, in fact, like the heat and according to experts the worst are adenoviruses and enteroviruses. The viruses that make us ill in the summer with the heat are precisely those that proliferate due to sudden changes in terms.

The danger is, in fact, represented by the abrupt and sudden change in temperature between the external environments, where 40 degrees are reached and exceeded even this summer, and the very ventilated or cooled internal environments.

Precisely because of these sudden changes in temperature, some viruses of the adenovirus and enterovirus families proliferate and attack the body because, if the transition from hot to cool and vice versa does not take place gradually, the airways become irritated and inflamed and are easily attacked from viruses. Therefore, it is better to pay attention to how to behave in this heat and avoid abrupt transitions from the heat outside to low temperatures inside houses, for example, and offices.

