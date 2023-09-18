Heat Warning Issued for 30 Municipalities on the Island, High Risk of Ocean Currents

Heat Warning Issued for 30 Municipalities in Puerto Rico: National Meteorological Service (SNM)

The National Meteorological Service (SNM) has issued a heat warning for 30 municipalities on the Island, which will be in effect from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm today. The municipalities under the warning include Bayamon, Carolina, Catano, Guaynabo, San Juan, Upper Toa, Lower Toa, Upper Trujillo, Ceiba, Canovanas, Fajardo, Humacao, Loíza, Luquillo, Naguabo, Rio Grande, Arecibo, Barcelona,​​ Golden, Florida, Manatee, Upper Vega, Low Tree, Aguadilla, Camuy, Hatillo, Isabela, Breakers, Snake, and Vieques.

As high temperatures and humidity prevail, the SNM warns of potential health problems. To protect oneself from the heat, the SNM has provided the following recommendations: limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, avoid alcohol consumption, use sunscreen if working directly in the sun, never leave minors or pets unattended in the car, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, and take regular rest periods for those who work outdoors.

In addition to the heat warning, the SNM has also reported a high risk of marine currents for the north and west coast of Puerto Rico. Citizens are urged to exercise caution in the water, as strong currents can be dangerous even for experienced swimmers. The SNM advises those who still want to swim to do so near a lifeguard and avoid trying to swim against the current. Instead, swimmers should attempt to swim parallel to the shore and call for help if needed.

For further information, the full report can be accessed through the provided link.