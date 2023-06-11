Heather Graham in the bathroom | Fun

Heather Graham posed in a swimsuit, and thousands of people are commenting on her appearance.

Source: Profimedia

The well-known actress Heather Graham attracts attention with her appearance even in her sixth decade. She posted photos on her Instagram profile of herself posing in a swimsuit on the beach, and many couldn’t believe how she looked at 54 years old. In a series of photos that she shared, she wears a white two-piece swimsuit, and in some photos she also poses in a blue beach dress.

This actress looks almost the same as she did in the nineties, which her fans noticed. “So hot. Don’t forget how old she is which is amazing”, “Are you real?”, “She looks magical”, “She doesn’t age”, “She looks awesome”, “Still my childhood crush”, “Goddess “, “Queen”, “You haven’t changed since your role in 1999”, were just some of the comments.

We remind you that, in addition to the Austin Powers films, Heather Graham starred in the films “Hangover”, “Killing me softly”, “Scream”, “Boogie Nights”, “License to drive”, “On a Wing and a Prayer” and numerous others . Pilates and yoga are responsible for her perfect figure, and she loves to exercise. “Purely for fun, I would go on a yoga vacation and practice yoga for 4 hours a day.”

She pointed out that there is no white flour and sugar in her menu. Let us remind you that she recently gave an interview in which she revealed that she does not want children and that, as she says, they are not meant for her. Due to the decision not to have children, the actress feels free, but points out that she is aware that this decision is not liked by the majority of society.

(WORLD)