Prepare the Italian classic in a different way!

Flavorful bolognese sauce, pasta, golden brown cheese crust and all in one dish – we love lasagna! The Italian classic is oven delight at its finest and is definitely one of our favorite dishes of all time! Sometimes classic like the Italian, spinach lasagne, low carb or even vegan – there are now endless lasagne recipes that taste delicious! As passionate hobby cooks, we at Deavita love to surprise our loved ones with a wide variety of delicacies. Our Lasagna Ring recipe is a fun and creative way to serve up the Italian dish with a twist. But enough talking – read on and enjoy!
Lasagna ring recipe
After making no-bake Oreo cheesecake, now we’d like something savory. Instead of the classic casserole dish, the noodles in our Lasagna Ring recipe are arranged in a ring in a Bundt cake tin and then baked in the oven until golden brown. The dish transports us to Italy after the first bite and is guaranteed to be a hit at the next garden party, I promise.
Ingredients for 10 servings
- 18 lasagna sheets
- 1 medium onion
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 350 grams of lean ground beef
- 350 grams of Italian sausage
- 800 grams of diced canned tomatoes
- 430 grams of ricotta cheese
- 60 grams Parmesan, grated
- 200 grams mozzarella, grated
- 1 No
- 110 Gramm Marinara-Sauce
- 40ml olive oil + more for greasing the mold
- 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper
preparation
- Cook the lasagne sheets in boiling salted water according to the package instructions until al dente.
- Drain well and place on a greased baking sheet.
- Preheat the oven to 190 degrees.
- Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.
- Chop the onions and garlic, add to the pot and sauté for 2-3 minutes until translucent.
- Add the minced meat and sausage and season with salt and pepper.
- Cook, stirring constantly, for 4-5 minutes, or until the ground beef turns brown.
- Add the diced tomatoes, reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has thickened slightly.
- Place the ricotta, parmesan, basil, and egg in a medium bowl and whisk until smooth.
- Halve 6 of the lasagne sheets – these will act as layers between the cheese mixture and the meat.
- Lightly grease a bundt pan with olive oil and place 12 sheets of lasagne on top of each other on the bottom, overlapping them – one end should be up the middle of the pan and the other should hang over the edge.
- Sprinkle half of the mozzarella on the bottom over the pasta and spread half of the meat mixture on top.
- Place half of the cut noodles on top to create a noodle layer.
- Then spread the ricotta mixture on top, then top with the remaining pasta and the remaining meat sauce.
- Fold the edges of the lasagne sheets back towards the center and sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella.
- Bake for about 45-50 minutes until golden brown and remove from the oven.
- Let cool for about 1 hour, carefully turn the lasagne ring over and place on a cutting board.
- Cut into slices, pour marinara into a bowl for dipping and place in the center.
- And voilà – the Lasagna ring recipe is that easy!
Prepare the lasagne ring vegan
And for everyone who eats plant-based, we also have the perfect vegan lasagne ring recipe that tastes just as delicious and creamy.
Ingredients
- 18 lasagna sheets
- 180 grams of red or brown lentils
- 900 Gramm Marinara-Sauce
- 130 grams of raw cashew nuts
- 450 Gramm fester Tofu
- 35 grams of nutritional yeast
- 450 grams of vegan mozzarella
- 70 grams of baby spinach
- 1 tsp each of dried basil, oregano, and garlic powder
- The juice of 1 lemon
- salt and pepper
preparation
- Place the lentils in a large saucepan with 550ml water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
- Let simmer for about 20 minutes.
- Drain the lentils well in a fine sieve, return to the saucepan and mix with the marinara sauce.
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.
- Put the cashews in the blender and process into a crumbly mixture.
- Drain tofu well and add to blender along with nutritional yeast, lemon juice and spices.
- Blend well until you get a smooth mixture. If it’s too thick, add 1-2 tablespoons of water.
- Cut 6 of the lasagne sheets in half.
- Grease a Bundt cake tin with a little olive oil and place 12 of the lasagne sheets on top of each other, overlapping each other.
- Sprinkle with half of the vegan mozzarella and top with the lentil bolognese.
- Scatter the spinach on top, then place half of the sliced lasagne sheets on top.
- Spread with vegan ricotta and place remaining pasta on top.
- Fold the edges of the lasagne sheets back towards the center and sprinkle with the remaining vegan mozzarella.
- Cover with aluminum foil and bake for about 50 minutes.
- Leave to cool for 1 hour and carefully turn the lasagne ring over.
- Serve with some marinara sauce if you like and your vegan lasagna ring is ready!