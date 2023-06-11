Prepare the Italian classic in a different way!

Flavorful bolognese sauce, pasta, golden brown cheese crust and all in one dish – we love lasagna! The Italian classic is oven delight at its finest and is definitely one of our favorite dishes of all time! Sometimes classic like the Italian, spinach lasagne, low carb or even vegan – there are now endless lasagne recipes that taste delicious! As passionate hobby cooks, we at Deavita love to surprise our loved ones with a wide variety of delicacies. Our Lasagna Ring recipe is a fun and creative way to serve up the Italian dish with a twist. But enough talking – read on and enjoy!

Lasagna ring recipe

After making no-bake Oreo cheesecake, now we’d like something savory. Instead of the classic casserole dish, the noodles in our Lasagna Ring recipe are arranged in a ring in a Bundt cake tin and then baked in the oven until golden brown. The dish transports us to Italy after the first bite and is guaranteed to be a hit at the next garden party, I promise.

Ingredients for 10 servings

18 lasagna sheets

1 medium onion

4 cloves of garlic

350 grams of lean ground beef

350 grams of Italian sausage

800 grams of diced canned tomatoes

430 grams of ricotta cheese

60 grams Parmesan, grated

200 grams mozzarella, grated

1 No

110 Gramm Marinara-Sauce

40ml olive oil + more for greasing the mold

1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper

preparation

Cook the lasagne sheets in boiling salted water according to the package instructions until al dente.

Drain well and place on a greased baking sheet.

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees.

Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.

Chop the onions and garlic, add to the pot and sauté for 2-3 minutes until translucent.

Add the minced meat and sausage and season with salt and pepper.

Cook, stirring constantly, for 4-5 minutes, or until the ground beef turns brown.

Add the diced tomatoes, reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has thickened slightly.

Place the ricotta, parmesan, basil, and egg in a medium bowl and whisk until smooth.

Halve 6 of the lasagne sheets – these will act as layers between the cheese mixture and the meat.

Lightly grease a bundt pan with olive oil and place 12 sheets of lasagne on top of each other on the bottom, overlapping them – one end should be up the middle of the pan and the other should hang over the edge.

Sprinkle half of the mozzarella on the bottom over the pasta and spread half of the meat mixture on top.

Place half of the cut noodles on top to create a noodle layer.

Then spread the ricotta mixture on top, then top with the remaining pasta and the remaining meat sauce.

Fold the edges of the lasagne sheets back towards the center and sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella.

Bake for about 45-50 minutes until golden brown and remove from the oven.

Let cool for about 1 hour, carefully turn the lasagne ring over and place on a cutting board.

Cut into slices, pour marinara into a bowl for dipping and place in the center.

And voilà – the Lasagna ring recipe is that easy!

Prepare the lasagne ring vegan

And for everyone who eats plant-based, we also have the perfect vegan lasagne ring recipe that tastes just as delicious and creamy.

Ingredients

18 lasagna sheets

180 grams of red or brown lentils

900 Gramm Marinara-Sauce

130 grams of raw cashew nuts

450 Gramm fester Tofu

35 grams of nutritional yeast

450 grams of vegan mozzarella

70 grams of baby spinach

1 tsp each of dried basil, oregano, and garlic powder

The juice of 1 lemon

salt and pepper

preparation