Heavy snowfall in Japan has caused 13 deaths and 85 injuries

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-25 01:05

According to a report by the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) on the 24th, due to the influence of strong cold air, heavy snowfall in Hokkaido, Japan and the central area along the Sea of ​​Japan coast is still continuing, and the thickness of snow in many places far exceeds previous years.

This heavy snowfall has had a huge impact on traffic in many places in Japan. As of 17:00 local time on the 24th, all or part of the expressways in the central region, Kyushu region, and Shikoku region of Japan are still closed; the Tokaido Shinkansen and the Sanyo Shinkansen Some trains were delayed; flights were canceled at Niigata Airport in Niigata Prefecture, Komatsu Airport in Ishikawa Prefecture, and Monbetsu Airport in Hokkaido.

According to statistics from the Fire Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, as of 16:00 local time on the 24th, heavy snow has caused 13 deaths and 85 injuries across Japan. (Headquarters reporter Saina)