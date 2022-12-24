Home Sports Nba Christmas, Knicks-76ers quote: Embiid over 30.5 a 1.90
New York hosts Philadelphia at Madison Square Garden in the challenge on December 25th at 6pm: all eyes on the Cameroonian

The long marathon of NBA games on Christmas day will open with the best scorer of the season. Joel Embiid (33 points per game, behind him is Luka Doncic with 32.8) and his 76ers visit the Knicks, in a playoff-flavoured challenge in the Western Conference: Philadelphia is in fifth place with 19 wins and 12 losses , New York sixth with an 18-15 record. The appointment is not to be missed, at 6 pm Italian time.

Embiid e Philadelphia super

Embiid comes from a super performance against the Los Angeles Clippers: 44 points and 7 rebounds in 38′ spent on the court. Philadelphia won 119-114 finding the seventh consecutive victory: the 76ers show up loaded at Madison Square Garden, where they will return on February 6 for the third match out of four against New York. The first act, in Philadephia, went to the Knicks: 106-104 on November 5, with Embiid however absent.

Prediction: Embiid Over 30.5 points

On the other hand, New York will try to react after the two consecutive defeats against Toronto (113-106) and Chicago (118-117), which ended a streak of eight successes in a row. The number one danger, of course, will be Embiid. What to expect from Joel in the Christmas challenge? In the 76ers’ seven straight wins, the Cameroon center had 38, 53, 31, 34, 28, 22 and 44 points. An interesting odd concerns the Over 30.5, possible considering that there could be a show since it is a Christmas match in the American morning: the odd is 1.90.

The quote

Philadelphia is favored according to bookmakers: the odds for the success of the 76ers are 1.81 for 888Sport, 1.80 for Sisal and Betfair. While the success of New York is given at 2.06 by NetBet, 2.05 by Novibet and Bet365: therefore more chances for Philadelphia, but with a narrow margin. So much so that with a handicap of -2.5 the Knicks become favourites: 1.80 against 1.95. How many points will be scored in total in the challenge? Two of the best defenses in the NBA face each other and not among the best attacks: the odds for the Under 217.5 team are 1.97 for 888Sport, 1.93 for Novibet, 1.90 for Sisal.

December 24th – 2.24pm

