“Heavy traffic on Palermo-Catania and Palermo-Mazara”

PalermoToday 28 July 2023

In the last weekend of July, the first summer exodus takes place and Anas predicts intense traffic and red dot for various motorways, starting from today’s afternoon and for Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July. In Sicily, in particular, they will be affected by traffic for the A19 Palermo – Catania, the A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo, the west ring road of Catania and their branches and connections, or A29dir Alcamo – Trapani, A29 branch for Punta Raisi, A18 Catania branch.

Anas recalls that there is also a ban on the transit of heavy vehicles, on Saturday 29 July from 8 to 16 and Sunday 16 from 7 to 22. Information on the summer exodus and traffic conditions is available at the links www.stradeanas.it/it/esodoestivo e www.stradeanas.it/infotraffico and through corporate social channels (Facebook.com/stradeanas and the Twitter accounts @stradeanas, @VAIstradeanas and @clientiAnas) following the hashtag #esodoestivo2023.

Traffic information is also available on the following channels: Vai (Integrated Anas Traffic System) at the address www.stradeanas.it/info-viabilità/vai; “Vai” app by Anas, downloadable for free in the App store and Play store; Cciss Viaggiare Informati of the Ministry of Infrastructure in which Anas actively participates with dedicated resources and traffic data; Toll-free number Pronto Anas 800.841.148 of the Anas Customer Service to speak with an operator 24 hours a day and get information on traffic conditions in real time. Furthermore, by pressing the 5 key it is possible to have an overview of the traffic status on the network with the position of the construction sites, with the 0 key the forecast situation for the weekend is available.