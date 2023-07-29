Home » Sam Kerr (Australia): “I will be available against Canada”
While a general package was feared, Kerr announced this Saturday that she would be back for the capital clash against Canada on Monday in Melbourne (12 noon French time). To the question “Will you be available if the coach calls on you?” the goalscorer answered energetically and without hesitation: “Yes”. “I will be there against Canada,” she added. “I’d love to tell you guys everything, but you know, I’ve been in the sport for a long time, and that’s a huge thing the opponent wants to know,” Kerr replied of the omerta that reigned around his injury.

Fowler also available

The return of Kerr is excellent news for Australia, in an unfortunate position in Group B. The Matildas must absolutely beat Canada, the reigning Olympic champion, to hope to reach the knockout stages of the competition. Young striker Mary Fowler (20, Manchester City), on her feet after a slight concussion, should also have her part to play. “She’s an amazing young player. We really missed her against Nigeria. We hope to see her on the field on Monday,” replied Ellie Carpenter.

