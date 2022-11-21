Whenever a large-scale international sports event comes, the audience is enthusiastic about watching the game, and the mainstream media must also assume the responsibility of helping sports communication and exploring communication strategies. The Qatar World Cup kicked off amid much anticipation. Under the background of this World Cup, CCTV, as the comprehensive audio-visual new media flagship platform launched by China Central Radio and Television and the rights-holding broadcaster of the Qatar World Cup new media platform, launched the live program “Central Video Night” “, an innovative new possibility to welcome the World Cup with the audience, aroused enthusiastic responses from the audience.

The day of the live broadcast of the program also coincided with the third anniversary of CCTV. There were multiple rounds of welfare broadcasts from time to time in the live broadcast room. Good gifts such as World Cup co-branded cultural creations, custom-made peripheral gift bags, etc. were given non-stop to give back to all viewers and fans for their support and attention. .

“Unlocked a new posture to watch the World Cup”, “Feast your eyes and grab the benefits of CCTV, which I directly respect to give”, “Fairy live broadcast, increase knowledge with CCTV”… As of 12:00 on November 21, “Central Video Night——Huayoung keeps “enough” enough to be exciting” live broadcast with 39.81 million views on the whole network, the total reading volume of the topic exceeded 1.19 billion, the total reading volume of the short video exceeded 163 million, and 36 hot search lists on the entire network. Not only has it become the backbone of mainstream media in the World Cup viewing season, but it has also further demonstrated CCTV’s mainstream role in innovating communication forms in the new context and helping sports event communication.

Fun + culture + interaction, providing a “new posture” for watching games

“The key to integration and development lies in integration and integration into one. It is necessary to move from the stage of “addition” to the stage of “integration” as soon as possible.” Once “Night” was aired, netizens praised it, realizing the effective integration of fun, culture, and interactivity.

In the live broadcast room of “Central Video Night”, Zhu Xun, Nigmaiti, Wang Bingbing and other main station hosts and special guests such as Yu Kewei, Cai Guoqing, Wang Yijin and other special guests formed a team of big coffees, and conducted frequent game competitions, which can be described as interesting Full of sex. In terms of culture, “Central Video Night” creatively integrates the sports knowledge related to the World Cup into the design of the live broadcast, and uses the “quick question and answer” game and the interaction between guests to output “hard core” knowledge for the audience. It further improves the audience’s sense of gain, and also makes the live broadcast room more appealing to sports culture. At the same time, CCTV not only insists on bringing users a new audio-visual experience, but also brings a tangible sense of interaction and benefits. By setting the “heat value” and the interactive lottery link, the audience not only stays at the level of “watching the live broadcast”, but also enters a new live broadcast state of participating in the live broadcast and linkage between inside and outside the screen.

Promoting the construction of integrated media to help sports communication

In the context of the new media era, media technology tends to integrate and develop more and more. This fusion situation has changed the way people received and disseminated information in the past, and it also puts forward new requirements for the media fusion construction of mainstream media.

Faced with the important sports event of Qatar World Cup, “Central Video Night” also carried out targeted communication innovations. The first is to make full use of media integration, enhance the influence of communication, and make “Central Video Night” an important part of watching the World Cup season through multi-platform publicity and enhanced interactivity. The second is to optimize information resources and make exclusive content the highlight of the program. Based on the resources of the main station, “Central Video Night” set up a “reporter connection” link to provide the audience with first-hand World Cup reports and bring an immersive experience of “directly watching the World Cup”. The link design of “Central Video Night” has the characteristics of the main station, and the exquisite and diverse Qatar World Cup cultural and creative products have realized the targeted dissemination of the World Cup culture from the details.

“Mainstream media go deep into the details of the country and society with an integrated attitude, gain insight into the public’s information and service needs, and focus on the construction of service media.” Communication has handed over an excellent answer sheet, and it also provides a new practical attempt for the subsequent construction of media integration.

[

责编：张晓荣 ]