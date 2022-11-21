The new platform for Eagle-1, a satellite system for the secure distribution of quantum keys (Quantum Key Distribution), was born in Italy. It was built in Mola di Bari by Sitael, a company in the aerospace sector which, in fact, will design, build and integrate the actual satellite. It will do so through an already tested structure, called PlatiNo, which will house the technological payload, created by the German Tesat. And then the launch, scheduled for 2024 using the Vega-C launcher, the current enhanced version of the carrier rocket made by Avio.

Eagle-1 is part of a project connected to a consortium of 20 European companies, and led by SES, with the support of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Commission, which will create a new satellite system for the secure distribution of keys technologies (QKD), which enables Europe-wide validation and demonstration of the next generation space cybersecurity system.

Sitael, a company of the Angel Group headed by the Cavaliere del Lavoro Vito Pertosa which has long been engaged in many programs (including future Virgin Galactic tourist flights), have been awarded the contract with the Luxembourg provider of global satellite connectivity services SES, for the supply Platinum for the ESA Eagle-1 satellite.

“This is the first ever contract between an Italian company and the world leader in satellite connectivity services SES for the supply of a satellite platform” – underlines engineer Marco Molina, Managing Director Sales and Products, who has already worked for ten space missions – “In short, it is the result of the best capabilities of the Italian space industry and is based on the technologies developed by us together with Thales Alenia Space, Leonardo and Airbus Italia thanks to a technological development contract with ASI”, says Marco Molina , manager of Sitael.

“Using the Eagle-1 system, ESA and EU member states will take the first step in demonstrating and validating QKD technologies from low Earth orbit to earth.” “PlatiNo is a new generation of fully electric and multifunctional platform, designed to perform a wide range of applications, which can also be deployed in constellation – he explains – despite its compact size, it has unique pointing performance and maneuverability and allows a variety of missions in low Earth orbit ranging from radar observation to optical observation, from telecommunications to “electronic intelligence”.

But what is Eagle-1 all about? “It is a state-of-the-art low-Earth-orbit satellite, ground network and QKD operations centre, which will provide EU governments and institutions, as well as critical economic sectors, with early access to long-distance QKD, opening up the road to an ultra-secure data transmission system in Europe,” adds Molina. And in the future the satellites will be able to multiply, because it was born as a system of orbital constellations.

“We are very proud of the trust that SES has placed in Sitael and of the opportunity to actively contribute to the vision of ESA, the European Commission and SES towards the future of Quantum Key Distribution”. – underlines Chiara Pertosa, CEO of Sitael. “PlatiNo represents a real and concrete paradigm shift of the New Space Economy”.

“Space innovation is essential to support the European Union’s vision of secure connectivity and data exchange systems” – adds Ruy Pinto, CEO of SES. “Eagle-1 is intended to provide mission data for the next generation of quantum communications infrastructure, contributing, for example, to European Union plans to deploy secure, sovereign and autonomous cross-border quantum communications networks.