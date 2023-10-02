The “Impact of Technology” event aims to highlight opportunities for digital transformation

IoT – the abbreviation commonly stands for Internet of Things, which means the networking of all devices with one another via the Internet. FUTUR X GmbH wants to redefine this abbreviation – in “Impact of Technology”. That is the credo and the name of the event on October 4, 2023 in Hanover. There you will find exciting insights into new technologies, innovative and impactful business models and approaches.

MIT Technology Review magazine is the media partner of the day’s event. Editor-in-Chief Luca Caracciolo will also be there, contributing a talk on technology predictions and taking part in the final panel.

Impact of Technology is aimed at the increasing challenges of digital transformation, but wants to combine the associated opportunities and a positive future. In this way, the program is brought to life by interesting partners and inspirational sources.

Examples of High Impact

The keynote will be delivered by Spiros Margaris, top influencer in global finance and fintech and AI. Examples from the “High Impact” area come from Wienke Reynolds from the Hamburg start-up Lignopure, which uses lignin to produce high-quality organic materials for products. Tobias Witte, Director of Customer Value at the Munich software company Celonis, will also be on stage. Other partners are Hans W. Winterhoff from innotonic and Stefan Roock from it-agile. Ruth Cremer, founder and managing director of Entrepreneurial Education UG, will moderate the day.

Be there when it comes to making changes visible and highlighting relevant opportunities for value creation, common good and the environment. Readers of heise online and MIT Technology Review also receive the code IoT-heise2023 a 20 percent discount on the ticket. Click here to purchase tickets.

