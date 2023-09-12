here are the eSIMs, in stores from September 18th

Fastweb pushes on the offer of increasingly sustainable digital solutions for its customers and launches for all its own mobile offers the Embedded SIM (eSIM)the new virtual SIMs that offer the functionality of a traditional SIM for calling and browsing the Internet without the need for a physical SIM inside the device.

From September 18th in all Fastweb stores, families and businesses will be able to request the new eSIMs, thus helping to eliminate the plastic used for the production of traditional SIMs in favor of an entirely digital experience that is more sustainable for the environment.

Both new and existing Fastweb customers who use a compatible device will have the opportunity to request theactivation of a new eSIM or simply replacing your physical SIM by scanning the QRCode supplied in Fastweb stores and also available in the MyFastweb customer area.

Furthermore, thanks to the new eSIM technology, all Fastweb customers will be able to activate multiple telephone numbers on a single device, also reducing the risk of damage or loss of the SIM.

The eSIM can also be easily transferred from one device to another, offering greater flexibility to customers who need to change their smartphone, simply by uninstalling the previously activated virtual SIM and reusing the QR code.

For medium and large companies, Fastweb offers the possibility of activating eSIMs by mass sending QR codes directly via e-mail to further simplify the process of adopting digital SIMs, particularly in situations with many employees distributed across the territory.

For further details and to consult the list of compatible devices visit page dedicated to eSIMs on the Fastweb website.

