LONDON – Four British women have been selected in a world competition for an exceptional expedition: to go and count how many penguins there are in the most remote region ofAntarctica. Six thousand candidates from all over the globe had responded to the unusual job offer, ready to spend five months in theGoudier islandat the Port Lockroy research station, in subzero temperatures, but almost always in daylight as it is the summer of the South Pole when the sun practically never sets.