Daniele Orsato will referee the match of the ninth day between Milan and Juventus scheduled for Saturday at 18, Carbone and Giallantini the assistants, Fabbri fourth official, Chiffi and Marini at the Var. Sassuolo-Inter (Saturday at 15) was instead assigned to Sozza , while Piccinini has been designated for Bologna-Sampdoria (Saturday at 8.45 pm).

the other matches

—

These are the other referees of the ninth day: Forneau for Torino-Empoli (Sunday at 12.30); Perenzoni for Monza-Spezia (Sunday at 15), Ghersini for Salernitana-Verona (Sunday at 15), Duties for Udinese-Atalanta (Sunday at 15), Abisso for Cremonese-Naples (Sunday at 18), Prontera for Rome-Lecce ( Sunday at 8.45 pm) and Maresca for Fiorentina-Lazio which will close the day on Monday at 8.45 pm.