here is the program for the week

Here we are at the start of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events for the next seven days on the MondoXbox Twitch channelwhich will still reserve us interesting chats, new games to discover and lots of fun together with our team of streamers!

Here are the appointments and the host that will keep you company during this week:

Monday 21:00 – One, Two…X with ThorX360 and mallet – Special Guest GamePosium

Martedì 21:00 – Atomic Heart – Annihilation Instinct DLC con Prophet_Vader

Wed 9pm – TBA with mallet

Thursday 21:00 – Atlas Fallen con ThorX360

Friday 21:00 – Stray con Sonakin

Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee con Prophet_Vader

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like visit us on Twitch!

