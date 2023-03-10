“Vijesti” obtained video recordings showing two masked attackers, who fled in a car after the liquidation.

The Serbian police are looking for people who are suspected of having killed Ranko Radošević from Nikšić in Rušnje today at a gas station in Rušnje, near Belgrade. Security cameras captured the two suspectswho are suspected of liquidating, and how they then run away from the scene of the crime. During the escape, one of them had his mask fall off his face.

“Vijesti” came into possession of video recordings showing two masked attackers, who fled in a car after the liquidation. The suspects entered the cafe and allegedly killed him with several shots.

Radošević was known by the nickname Ranko Eskobar, and in the police document SOCTA – Risk Assessment from Organized Crime he was listed as a member of the criminal organization of Radomir – Boban Baćović from Nikšić.

Let’s remember that Escobar was shot seven times. He received five bullets in the body and two in the head as “verification” according to unofficial information. According to one witness, Ranko Radošević Eskobar saw the attackers, but did not have time to react and run away.

