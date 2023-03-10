Di Maria realizes the little dreams of a dirty and connected Juventus.

– A Juventus that puts a small brick in view of the return match in Germany, in which the presence of the Hanseatic fans will be even noisier than that heard tonight at the Allianz Stadium. The black and whites right now they absolutely cannot do without Di Maria, author of the last four European goals and able to delight those present with an imaginative approach across the board. Plus, he finishes with a header you’d expect from Vlahovic;

– To underline the umpteenth lackluster performance of the Serbian center forward, who in some circumstances he appears truly clumsy in a version similar to the unsuitable Morata last year in playing with his back to goal. Even the few opportunities that happen in his way (or on his head) are badly wasted with technically questionable choices. Right now he is a player to recover;

– Speaking of Juventus’ organic performance, it can be said that Allegri’s team is still struggling to create dangerous goalscoring opportunities, but only potential chances given the frequent wrong choices within the last portion of the field. Then there is the lack of reference to Kostic’s bucking and Juventus is predictable. In the second half, the Serbian was better, as was Cuadrado to take advantage of the side bands. To understand the reason for constant apnea which is almost always found in the last part of the match, especially after one has taken the lead;

– Going to further dissect the evidence of the singles, Fagioli’s game is that of a player who feels the evenings are important, unlike Miretti still lagging behind on his return. That of number 44, who entered the second half, is concrete proof of awareness and seriousness, also showing interesting technical choices. Behind the defense he rarely dances, with Danilo and Bremer attentive and Bonucci who, however, carries the team too much within his own sixteen meters;

– In view of the second leg, it is necessary to understand the conditions of Allegri’s men, who seem really out of energy up front, given the umpteenth probable muscle injury to Chiesa. Di Maria appeared almost on his last legs, Vlahovic must find his way back to goal. The advantage of a goal does not leave you calm, also given the ease with which Freiburg had gone to equalize and despite the scarce danger of the German attack. There are better teams than this Juventus in this Europa League: it is mandatory to be able to interpret matches better than this to be a series candidate for final victory.

