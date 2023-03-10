Home News Motorcargo driver died in a traffic accident in Marginal del Llano – news
News

Motorcargo driver died in a traffic accident in Marginal del Llano – news

by admin
Motorcargo driver died in a traffic accident in Marginal del Llano – news

Lieutenant Nelson Morales, from the Yopal Fire Department, was hospitalized at the Orinoquia Regional Hospital for more than a week, and is facing a delicate health situation.

Given the delay in the referral process and search for a higher-level medical unit, his relatives and colleagues from the relief agency began a campaign through social networks to exert direct pressure on Supersalud and the New EPS.

Unfortunately, given the delay and the imminent deterioration, support was requested from the media to achieve his transfer, which was given to the National University Hospital.

Captain Harvey Ramírez, commander of the Yopal Fire Department, pointed out: “formally we want to tell you that at this time (4:50 pm) Lieutenant Nelson Morales is moving towards the city of Bogotá, it was necessary the support of each and every one of you who through different actions they facilitated the referral process to a tertiary level hospital.

According to the Fire Commander, the pressure supported by the Casanare media was key, since days before they had tried and after promises from the EPS the referral was not made.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  He does not ask for the Green pass from two customers, fined by the owner of a bar in Sappada

You may also like

Countdown to good weather in Shaanxi, wind blowing...

The children in the forest kindergarten don’t let...

The spirit of HP Lovecraft descends upon HÕFF

An unexpected journey – the draw.io adventure begins!...

They hold the first imported case of Chikungunya...

El Niño would return and with all

Special article on the Two Sessions｜Gathering a majestic...

Crop failure in Argentina – drought of the...

Law enforcement agencies carry out patrols in rural...

Tolima kept the key against Junior and continues...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy