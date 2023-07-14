Home » Habeck justifies state subsidies at Infineon in Dresden
Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (both Green) visited Infineon’s chip factory in Dresden on Thursday. During the visit, Habeck defended state investments in the semiconductor industry in Germany.

The demand for semiconductors is growing enormously, but most of them are currently not coming from Europe, he said. “And that’s why the question of whether we have part of the production and thus the technology and knowledge and the people who master the technology and knowledge here in Germany and in Europe is a question of economic and political sovereignty.” The German economy cannot rely on supply chains always working.

