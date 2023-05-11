Home » Hidrogenesse publish their soundtrack for Nacho Vigalondo
“Sky full of alien ships” It is an album commissioned by the film director Nacho Vigalondo for “The alarm”his participation in the remakes of the series “Stories to not sleep”. “The alarm” It is a science fiction film released in the 2022 Sitges Festival in which two families who don’t know each other are confined to a house due to an ambiguous external threat (an alien invasion). For it, Hidrogenesse they have created a soundtrack in which they work with their analog and modular synthesizers. The pieces oscillate between abstract moments and other more melodic ones, noisy and oppressive parts, with complex drones and random loops.

The disc includes the full versions of the songs that sound in the film. As bonus track the “Voice Memo” has been added that Hidrogenesse sent to Vigalondo: a note of what could have been “The alarm” if it had been a musical, singing all the dialogues from the script.

“Sky full of alien ships” is the reference AH073 of Austrohungarian and is published in digital format and also in limited edition CD Digipack in this link. On the other hand, Hidrogenesse they have just finished composing and producing the original songs for the series “The Messiah” of javier ambrosi y Javier Calvowhich will premiere in autumn on Movistar+, and Nacho Vigalondo is in the production phase of his new feature film “Daniela Forever”.

