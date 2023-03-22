by weathersicily.it – ​​17 minutes ago

After having spent the last 48h under an atmospheric context conditioned by weak colder northern infiltrations, capable of bringing some scattered rain on the northern Tyrrhenian sector (especially in Messina), the next few days will be conditioned by a new…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily weather: high pressure reinforcing in the next few days. Then possible winter backlash !? appeared 17 minutes ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».