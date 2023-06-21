HIGHWAYS Work on the fourth lane on the A1 Milano – Lodi: 389 million for construction – News

The fourth lane on the A1 motorway that connects Milan and Lodi is about to arrive. The Memorandum of Understanding governing the methods for carrying out the expansion was signed between MIT, the Lombardy Region and Società Autostrade per l’Italia. It is a 389 million euro project to which the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini paid particular attention.

In addition to the fourth lane of the motorway, in correspondence with the Tangenziale Ovest of Milan – up to the progressive km 22+306 excluding the barrier of Milano Sud, for a total of 16.7 km, the project provides for the widening of the carriageway in correspondence with the Melegnano-Binasco and Lodi junctions, the construction of the interconnection with the A50 West Ring Road, the widening of the carriageway at the San Zenone service area and 8 major works of art, including the 5-span bridge on the Lambro river.

The works, included in the concession agreement with Aspi, ensure the upgrading of the motorway section with high traffic density and will allow a significant reduction in travel times of the motorway layout: for users it is estimated up to 3,000,000 hours saved in a year. A considerable advantage for both individuals and commercial activities.

For the benefit of the territory, 16 hectares of wooded areas will be planted and 3,400 linear meters of anti-noise barriers and cycle paths will be planned, and it will also be a sustainable intervention thanks to attention to water and air management and the reuse of up to 75% of excavation of products during the construction phase.