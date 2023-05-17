Home » Hikari sofa by designer Sergio Batista – MONDO MODA
Hikari sofa by designer Sergio Batista

The industry from Rio Grande do Sul SOL Studio, headquartered in Bento Gonçalves, center of the furniture industry in Brazil, has in its portfolio the designer Sergio Batista which develops various upholstery for the brand.
Among its many created pieces, the Hikari sofa, with its curvilinear and minimalist design, embraces, welcomes and comforts. The fluidity of its contours breaks with the paradigm of the traditional straight line and dares to make the piece an example outside the curve.

Hikari sofa by Sergio Batista @ disclosure

It is a revamped curved sofa with a back that does not follow symmetry, which imbues the piece with modernity, personality and unique style.

Hikari sofa by Sergio Batista @ disclosure

SOL Design sought ancient oriental wisdom to name the piece. Hikari means Light, synonymous with thinking clearly and having a good idea. The Light has accompanied thinkers for centuries as a symbol of hope and truth. And for the most credulous, it is a sign of the divine. Hikari means all of this, it is happiness in the form of beams that will illuminate each space in the project with its uniqueness.

