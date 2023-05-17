Billionaire Dirk Rossmann invests in this company

Dirk Roßmann, founder of the Rossmann drugstore chain and managing director of Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH. picture alliance / dpa / Holger Hollemann

Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH, family-owned by Dirk Roßmann and his sons, has acquired 3.08 percent of the shares in the mining company Kali und Salz (K+S) and thus also has voting rights in the company. Despite the volatility of the K+S share, which has lost around 33 percent in five years, the company was able to achieve record results last year and increase sales by 77 percent, making it an attractive investment for Roßmann. According to analysts, further strong growth is expected for the agricultural sector, and according to Oliver Schwarze from the “Handelsblatt”, the value of a K+S share could rise from currently around 16.50 euros to 29 euros.

Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH still holds 60 percent of the Drugstore chain Rossmann and is 100 percent family-owned. The shareholders are the founder Dirk Roßmann and his two sons Daniel and Raoul. The latter now runs the drugstore chain.

K+S mines salts for fertilizer production in Europe, South and North America

But why does Dirk Roßmann invest in a mining company? After all, the 76-year-old appears as an environmentally conscious entrepreneur and even wrote two books that are described as “eco-thrillers”. “I want to be heard on the issue of climate change and the daunting task that lies ahead of us to tackle the problem,” he said in one Interview.

K+S primarily generates money with the mining of salts in Europe, North and South America. These are essential for the production of fertilizers. Just two weeks ago, the company was in the media because the Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation opposed a Extension of a heap in Germany complaint.

When asked by Business Insider, a Rossmann spokeswoman said it was a “purely financial investment.”

K+S is a listed company, but the share is very volatile. Within five years, she lost about 33 percent. But last year she was able to achieve record results and sales grew by 77 percent. As a result, the dividend per share was increased from 20 cents to one euro. In addition, shares worth 200 million euros are to be bought back.

Rise in fertilizer prices: record result for K+S

The profit of 2.42 billion euros increased so much above all because the prices for fertilizers rose significantly last year. For Dirk Roßmann, K+S seems to be a good investment if the recent success continues.

Also Analysts expect for the agricultural sector another strong growth. The value of a K+S share is currently around EUR 16.50. The analyst Oliver Schwarze considers a price target of 29 euros to be realistic, as he told the “Handelsblatt”.

In addition to K+S, Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH holds seven other holdings according to the commercial register: Baste, Bastei Lübbe AG, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, FORIS AG, Klöckner & Co. SE, holding in: SIMONA AG.