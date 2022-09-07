Home World Hillary Clinton reveals: “I forgot my daughter in the Kremlin”
Hillary Clinton reveals: “I forgot my daughter in the Kremlin”

“I forgot my daughter in the Kremlin.” Her former Firs Lady Hillary Clinton revealed that she and husband Bill Clinton accidentally left her daughter in the Kremlin during a state visit to Russia years ago. Anecdote immediately denied in Moscow, where it was called “nonsense”.

The former US secretary of state was a guest last night on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, along with his daughter Chelsea Clinton, 42. During the interview, the couple took part in the challenge Mother Daughter Challenge, where they had to answer a series of questions posed by Fallon. At one point, Hillary was asked about the “craziest memory of a family vacation.” After taking a second to think, she recounted when she and Bill left Chelsea in the Kremlin on an official visit during her husband’s presidential term (1993-2001). “I hope Chelsea doesn’t remember it because it was quite traumatic,” laughed the former secretary of state.

“We took her to Russia when we went on a state visit – said Hilary Clinton -, there were formal farewells, so Bill and I were ushered into the large presidential limousine to head to the airport, without knowing that we left it behind. ‘ She then added sarcastically: «I mean, can you imagine leaving your only child in the Kremlin? Especially with everything that has happened? ». Fallon then also asked Chelsea what was the craziest memory of her from a family vacation and she also recalled the episode in the Kremlin.

The anecdote, however, was denied by Vladimir Shevchenko, former head of protocol of the first president of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, in office during the Clintons’ visit. To the official news agency Ria Novosti he defined what the former First Lady had told “nonsense”. “I don’t remember a case like that,” she said, “Clinton is saying a kind of nonsense – concluded Shevchenko-, when he says that 20 years ago her daughter was lost in the Kremlin. We have not recorded such a fact ».

