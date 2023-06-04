Home » Hip Horns Brass Collective Expand Their Tribute To Madvillain




The group Hip Horns Brass Collective, made up of three generations of different jazz musicians and other styles, have announced that they will expand their EP “Brassvillain” with two new fully instrumental singles “Mulligan” and “BRAM!”. Both singles expose the full potential of the collective and a wide instrumental range. The Barcelona band has managed to stand out and find a unique sound that sets it apart from other brass projects in the state.

These two songs, which are already available, were released both on vinyl and on all digital platforms through Say It Loud. He EP “Brassvillain”published at the end of last year, is a tribute to the formation Madvillain de MF DOOM y Madlib. The project covers songs like “Figaro” or “Meat Grinder” and has the collaboration of various artists such as Las Ninyas del Corro, Ana Tijoux or Scandalous Xpósitoamong others.

The main theme of this double release is “Mulligan” which is inspired by the collective Soulquarians. The song shows us the great instrumental potential of the Catalan brass band, while “BRAM!” It is a simpler, soulful and danceable song, although it also contains fragments with a lot of energy that once again characterizes the Catalan group.

